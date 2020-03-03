Tue. Mar 3rd, 2020

German tourist not infected with Coronavirus, says Phuket health chief

Phuket International Airport

Phuket International Airport in Phuket Island. Photo: Chung Lun Chiang / flickr.


PHUKET: A German tourist arriving from Singapore with an elevated body temperature and a runny nose was put into isolation late last week after landing in Phuket on Thursday and has now been discharged from hospital care after he tested negative for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Phuket health Chief announced today (Mar 3).

Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew announced the news in response to state news agency MCOT posting a report on Sunday night explaining that a German man was suspected of being infected with the virus after landing at Phuket International Airport on Flight MI750 from Singapore.

By The Phuket News

