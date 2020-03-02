One more Coronavirus patient recovers, one more confirmed case





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has increased its criteria for screening the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and has set up an eight-member academic committee to provide suggestions related to the current situation and disease control. The ministry reported that the present situation in Thailand is in the second stage, but medical personnel and equipment have been prepared in case the spread widens. On Monday (March 2), Thailand reported one more confirmed case of COVID-19, while another patient has recovered and been discharged.

The Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai, said the ministry has expanded the screening criteria. They now include groups of more than five patients with respiratory symptoms who recently visited COVID-19-risk countries and medical personnel. The ministry will monitor other at-risk areas, in addition to the 11 places as previously announced. COVID-19 infections have been reported in England, the United States, Norway and other Scandinavian countries. Although the situation is under control, health authorities have to follow up on the situation and provide travelers with guidance.

