Police Reportedly Responding to Hostage Situation After Shots Fired at Philippine Mall





A shopping mall in an upscale district of Manila was surrounded by Philippine police after gunshots were reported, according to police.

According to media reports, a former security guard has taken several employees of the V-Mall in the city of San Juan hostage.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said that one person had been shot and was being treated at a local hospital, according to ABS-CBN News.

