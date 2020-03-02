Mon. Mar 2nd, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Police Reportedly Responding to Hostage Situation After Shots Fired at Philippine Mall

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Pasay Rotonda EDSA - Taft Avenue

Pasay Rotonda EDSA - Taft Avenue in Philippines. Photo: Patrickroque01.


A shopping mall in an upscale district of Manila was surrounded by Philippine police after gunshots were reported, according to police.

According to media reports, a former security guard has taken several employees of the V-Mall in the city of San Juan hostage.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said that one person had been shot and was being treated at a local hospital, according to ABS-CBN News.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Greece pushes back migrants after Turkish border ‘onslaught’

2 days ago TN
1 min read

US to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan in 14 Months If Taliban Conditions Met

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Mecca pilgrimage, tourism amid coronavirus

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Taxi motorcyclists attack Grab biker in Bangkok

1 min ago TN
1 min read

One more Coronavirus patient recovers, one more confirmed case

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Police Reportedly Responding to Hostage Situation After Shots Fired at Philippine Mall

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

MotoGP Postponed Due to Coronavirus

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close