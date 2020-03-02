Police Reportedly Responding to Hostage Situation After Shots Fired at Philippine Mall

Police Reportedly Responding to Hostage Situation After Shots Fired at Philippine Mall1 min read
A shopping mall in an upscale district of Manila was surrounded by Philippine police after gunshots were reported, according to police.
According to media reports, a former security guard has taken several employees of the V-Mall in the city of San Juan hostage.
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said that one person had been shot and was being treated at a local hospital, according to ABS-CBN News.
