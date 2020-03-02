Mon. Mar 2nd, 2020

MotoGP Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Dani Pedrosa test at Buri Ram Chang International Circuit

Dani Pedrosa test at Buri Ram Chang International Circuit (CIC) MotoGP 2018. Photo: Box Repsol / flickr.


BANGKOK, March 2 (TNA) – Thailand Grand Prix motorcycling event, MotoGP 2020, scheduled to be held in Buri Ram later this month has been postponed indefinitely to mitigate the risks of the Covid-19 outbreak, said Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul.

After presiding over the meeting of the Moto GP 2020 organising committee, he said the Covid-19 has global impacts and Thailand declared it the dangerous communicable disease.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

