MotoGP Postponed Due to Coronavirus





BANGKOK, March 2 (TNA) – Thailand Grand Prix motorcycling event, MotoGP 2020, scheduled to be held in Buri Ram later this month has been postponed indefinitely to mitigate the risks of the Covid-19 outbreak, said Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul.

After presiding over the meeting of the Moto GP 2020 organising committee, he said the Covid-19 has global impacts and Thailand declared it the dangerous communicable disease.

