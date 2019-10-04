Fri. Oct 4th, 2019

MotoGP PTT Thailand Grand Prix 2019 at the Buriram Circuit

Marc Márquez taking a selfie during the MotoGP Grand Prix in Buri Ram

Marc Márquez taking a selfie during the MotoGP PTT Thailand Grand Prix at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram. Photo: Box Repsol / flickr.


MotoGP Thailand 2019 race will take place this weekend at Chang International Circuit in Buriram. Before the race, Repsol Honda Team, Marc Marquez is still topped the standings in MotoGP in 2019.

Marc Marquez added 25 points after the success of winning the MotoGP race Aragon last weekend. It is a podium winner of the eighth won rider nicknamed the Baby Alien that throughout the season 2019.This result makes Marquez one more step of sealing the world title, because of the long lead in the standings MotoGP 2019. Of the five series races remaining, he is only enough to win one of them.

If winning the PTT Thailand Grand Prix in Buriram on 6 September 2019, then the acquisition of points Marquez already may not be pursued by Andrea Dovizioso who came in second with 202 points in the standings MotoGP 2019.

While in the third position of the MotoGP occupied by Alex Rins from Suzuki with 156 points. Furthermore, there are Danilo Petrucci, Maverick Viñales, and Valentino Rossi in the next position.

Update: Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) was top of the session before suffering a big crash on an out-lap with less than five minutes to go.

