Fri. Oct 4th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Stone-Throwing, No-Go Zones & Rape: Sweden Starts Looking at Migration Problem With New Eyes

1 min read
11 mins ago TN
Muslim youths burning cars in Stockholm, Sweden

Muslim migrants burning cars in Stockholm suburb of Husby, Sweden. Photo: Telefonkiosk.


Problems stemming from Sweden’s openness towards asylum-seekers are, at long last, getting the attention of the country’s mainstream media. Sweden-based academics Bilyana Martinovski and Anders Hellström explain why the press is finally paying attention.

On 19 September, journalists from the Swedish national public television broadcaster Sveriges Television AB (SVT) were attacked with stones while reporting on the building of an Islamic Centre in the Stenhagen district of Uppsala, known for its considerable migrant population. The Swedish police immediately launched an investigation into the attempted assault and injury.

It is not the first stone-throwing incident to have occurred in the Stenhagen neighbourhood, as controversy over the construction of an Islamic Centre next to St. Mary’s Church in the district has been going on for the last six years. The Dawa Foundation, a Swedish Islamic organisation, owns the land in Stenhagen and applied to the Swedish authorities to build the Muslim house of worship several years ago.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Navy says ฿112m mansion to be guest house for VIP visitors and official residence of navy chief

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

MotoGP PTT Thailand Grand Prix 2019 at the Buriram Circuit

14 mins ago TN
2 min read

Islamic State Has No Links to Thailand, PM Prayuth Says

19 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Navy says ฿112m mansion to be guest house for VIP visitors and official residence of navy chief

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Stone-Throwing, No-Go Zones & Rape: Sweden Starts Looking at Migration Problem With New Eyes

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

MotoGP PTT Thailand Grand Prix 2019 at the Buriram Circuit

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

‘Billionaire’ left his ‘pretty’ bride with B3.5m debt

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close