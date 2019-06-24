Tue. Jun 25th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Sweden Goes From ‘Most Racially Homogeneous’ to ‘Most Heterogeneous’ in Record Time

1 min read
1 day ago TN
The Uppsala Mosque in the Kvarngärdet neighbourhood of Uppsala in Sweden

The Uppsala Mosque or Uppsala Moské is a small mosque located in the Kvarngärdet neighbourhood of Uppsala in Sweden. Photo: Oden.


While Sweden’s population remained almost exclusively Swedish for most of the 20th century, the share of immigrants and their descendants has quickly soared to about a third of roughly 10 million.

In a matter of a single generation, Sweden’s population has gone from being one of the most racially homogeneous in the West to one of the most heterogeneous, researcher Tobias Hübinette, an associate professor at Karlstad University, wrote on his blog.

While Swedish left-wing magazine Expo, self-described as “anti-racist”, recently claimed that Swedes becoming a minority in their own country was a dangerous myth, allegedly peddled by “right-wing extremists” and “anti-Muslim activists”, Expo’s own founder and former research chief Hübinette maintained that Sweden has indeed undergone a record population shift.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Senders of parcels warned not to post 7 prohibited items or face legal action

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Activities Held to Mark 1st Anniversary of Tham Luang Cave Rescue

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Ban on Food Liquids on Aircraft Cabin Put in Effect

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Senders of parcels warned not to post 7 prohibited items or face legal action

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, police allege prostitution and underage sex

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Activities Held to Mark 1st Anniversary of Tham Luang Cave Rescue

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Ban on Food Liquids on Aircraft Cabin Put in Effect

1 day ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close