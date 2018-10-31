Sweden’s Largest Party Mulls Stopping Its Youth Wing’s Funding Amid Islamization





Members of the Social Democrat Youth, once a talent pool that produced many prominent Social Democrat politicians, have called Islam a “universal solution,” expressed homophobic and anti-Semitic sentiments, and substituted the traditional Internationale anthem played at a party conference with an Islamic song.

The Social Democrats, Sweden’s largest party, whose motto once was “Everyone belongs here,” have announced a package of measures to stop the Islamization of its youth organization in Skåne County, which it claims has gone too far. Removing sponsorship has been is considered, Swedish Radio reported.

For several years, the Social Democrat Youth Skåne (SSU Skåne) has been ruled by a group of people spreading Islamic fundamentalist beliefs that contradict both the party’s own platform and Swedish values, the daily newspaper Expressen reported.

