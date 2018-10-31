Sweden’s Largest Party Mulls Stopping Its Youth Wing’s Funding Amid Islamization

Members of the Social Democrat Youth, once a talent pool that produced many prominent Social Democrat politicians, have called Islam a “universal solution,” expressed homophobic and anti-Semitic sentiments, and substituted the traditional Internationale anthem played at a party conference with an Islamic song.
The Social Democrats, Sweden’s largest party, whose motto once was “Everyone belongs here,” have announced a package of measures to stop the Islamization of its youth organization in Skåne County, which it claims has gone too far. Removing sponsorship has been is considered, Swedish Radio reported.
For several years, the Social Democrat Youth Skåne (SSU Skåne) has been ruled by a group of people spreading Islamic fundamentalist beliefs that contradict both the party’s own platform and Swedish values, the daily newspaper Expressen reported.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
All overstayers flushed out by month’s end, immigration corruption over – Big Joke
-
Marijuana could be legal by year’s end
-
Street food and fresh markets in Thailand meet safety standards
-
Pheu Thai prepares for worst-case scenario
-
Phayao’s famous palmist predicts Gen Prayut will remain prime minister for long time