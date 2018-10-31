Street food and fresh markets in Thailand meet safety standards

BANGKOK, 31st October 2018 (NNT) – Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health, Dr. Danai Teewunda says that street food vendors and fresh markets in tourist cities around Thailand meet safety standards.
Dr. Danai said many street food restaurants and fresh markets in tourist sites nationwide have already been inspected by relevant government agencies for cleanliness. He urged people to eat cooked food and wash their hands before eating.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
