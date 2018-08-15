Thai ambulance
Chiang Mai

Two women killed, man hurt in Chiang Mai intersection crash

By TN / August 15, 2018

Two women were killed and a man injured when a sedan collided with a pickup truck at an intersection in Muang district of Chiang Mai very early on Wednesday.

Police said the 12.10am accident happened at the intersection in front of Tesco Lotus Hang Dong shopping mall on Chiang Mai-Hod road in Tambon Mae Hia.

Full story: The Nation

