Two women killed, man hurt in Chiang Mai intersection crash





Two women were killed and a man injured when a sedan collided with a pickup truck at an intersection in Muang district of Chiang Mai very early on Wednesday.

Police said the 12.10am accident happened at the intersection in front of Tesco Lotus Hang Dong shopping mall on Chiang Mai-Hod road in Tambon Mae Hia.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article