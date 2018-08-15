Gionee at Mobile World Congress
Man fined B10,000 for taking upskirt photos

By TN / August 15, 2018

SONGKHLA: A man who hid a mobile phone in a paper bag while taking upskirt photos at an agricultural fair held at a public university in Hat Yai has been fined 10,000 baht.

Pongsak Kunawang, 35, of Bang Klam district of this southern province, on Tuesday turned himself in to Khor Hong police station in Hat Yai district to hear charges.

