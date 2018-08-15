Student dies after being knocked out by his ‘friend’





SONGKHLA: A 13-year-old student died on his birthday at hospital on Tuesday after being knocked down by a friend who trains as a boxer, after they had a brief dispute.

Nathawut Thongson, a student of Hatyaijaroenrajpittaya School in Hat Yai district, was pronounced dead at 7.20am at Hat Yai Hospital. He had been in its intensive care unit for 12 days. His funeral rites were set for Wat Khuan Lang in Hat Yai.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article