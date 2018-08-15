Hat Yai skyline
Student dies after being knocked out by his ‘friend’

By TN / August 15, 2018

SONGKHLA: A 13-year-old student died on his birthday at hospital on Tuesday after being knocked down by a friend who trains as a boxer, after they had a brief dispute.

Nathawut Thongson, a student of Hatyaijaroenrajpittaya School in Hat Yai district, was pronounced dead at 7.20am at Hat Yai Hospital. He had been in its intensive care unit for 12 days. His funeral rites were set for Wat Khuan Lang in Hat Yai.

