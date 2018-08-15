Bangkok Skytrain
BTS skytrain service briefly halted after woman falls onto rail track

By TN / August 15, 2018

The BTS skytrain service on the Sukhumvit route was briefly halted during rush hours this morning after a woman fainted and fell onto a rail track from the platform at the Ratchathewi station.

BTS posted a message on its Twitter page at 8.17am, saying that the incident, which occurred at 8.15 am, prompted the trains approaching Ratchathewi on both sides of the station to make emergency stop.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

