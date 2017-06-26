Monday, June 26, 2017
Home > Phuket > Phuket police raid massage parlors, find 5 illegal workers, no evidence of prostitution

Phuket police raid massage parlors, find 5 illegal workers, no evidence of prostitution

Bars in Patong, Phuket
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: About 30 police officers and soldiers raided massage parlors in Phoonpon area yesterday night (June 23) netting five illegal workers.

The raid came under the order of Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong in accordance with the nationwide efforts to stop human trafficking. The joint team of police officers, soldiers and Phuket Territorial Defense volunteers inspected over a dozen of massage parlors in and near Poonpol Night Plaza, conducting drug tests and checking whether employees have correct papers for work.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Elephant warning sign sign on Rawai-Kata road in Phuket Island

Swiss expat killed in early morning Phuket crash

American fugitive in Phuket faces deportation to US

Chinese man drowns on Similan Island trip

Leave a Reply