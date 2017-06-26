Phuket police raid massage parlors, find 5 illegal workers, no evidence of prostitution

PHUKET: About 30 police officers and soldiers raided massage parlors in Phoonpon area yesterday night (June 23) netting five illegal workers.

The raid came under the order of Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong in accordance with the nationwide efforts to stop human trafficking. The joint team of police officers, soldiers and Phuket Territorial Defense volunteers inspected over a dozen of massage parlors in and near Poonpol Night Plaza, conducting drug tests and checking whether employees have correct papers for work.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News