A 36-year-woman who allegedly used Facebook to procure underage girls for the sex trade in Nakhon Ratchasima and Bangkok was arrested in Chon Buri.

Thipaporn Maneenoi, alias “Madam Poo’’, was apprehended at a hotel in Si Racha district of Chon Buri on Monday night, said Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) chief Kornchai Klayklueng during a media briefing on Tuesday.

