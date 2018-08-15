Woman Sought For Shooting Up Judge’s Home





PATHUM THANI — Police said they are looking for a woman who allegedly fired a handgun into the residence of a labor court judge in northern Bangkok last week.

The suspect, said to be a sport shooter, is accused of firing at the home of Banpoj Yangcharoen on Saturday night, according to police sources. The officer in charge of the investigation would not confirm the suspect’s identity but said the motive appeared to be jealousy.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

