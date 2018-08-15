Expressway in Pathum Thani
Woman Sought For Shooting Up Judge’s Home

By TN / August 15, 2018

PATHUM THANI — Police said they are looking for a woman who allegedly fired a handgun into the residence of a labor court judge in northern Bangkok last week.

The suspect, said to be a sport shooter, is accused of firing at the home of Banpoj Yangcharoen on Saturday night, according to police sources. The officer in charge of the investigation would not confirm the suspect’s identity but said the motive appeared to be jealousy.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
