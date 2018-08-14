Car audio in Phuket
Bangkok

Man shot dead for refusing to turn down blaring car audio

By TN / August 14, 2018

SAMUT PRAKAN: An angry neighbour shot dead a 20-year-old tenant who ignored requests to turn down the volume of his blaring car audio system in Bang Phli district on Monday night.

The shooter then returned to his room and waited for Bang Sao Thong district police to arrive.

