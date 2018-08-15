Chiang Mai residents to rally to demand dismantling of Doi Suthep housing units





Opponents to the controversial Doi Suthep foothill housing estate for court judges and officials plan to demonstrate at Tha Pae gate in Chiang Mai on August 26 to demand immediate dismantling of the housing units in the carved-out forest.

In its Facebook post on Tuesday, the opponents under the name of “Network to Reclaim Doi Suthep Forest” said they expect 2,000 people in Muang district and 1,000 from each of the districts of Chiang Mai to join the demonstration on August 26 with people from Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Phayao, Chiang Rai and other northern provinces also taking part.

By Thai PBS

