Mekong River rising again in Nong Khai province





NONG KHAI, 15th August 2018 (NNT) – The Mekong River at Nong Khai has begun to rise once again following rain and excess water drainage via tributaries in the province to protect farmland.

Rainfall in Lao PDR north of Nong Khai has raised the Mekong River as measured by the province’s Department of Water Resources office, by four centimeters to 9.46 meters. The river is continuing to rise due to inflows from Loei province. Water inflow from Loei’s Chiang Kan district is expected to swell the Mekong over the next 18-20 hours.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

