Sudanese Immigrant Deemed to Be Behind Suspected Terror Attack in UK





The threat of terrorism is a constant concern for British authorities because the number of attacks increased recently, with the BBC reporting a total of 13 Islamist and four right-wing plots being foiled since March 2017.

According to the Daily Mail, a 29-year-old Sudanese immigrant, Salih Khater, is thought to be behind Tuesday’s terror attack on Westminster when he plowed his car into 15 cyclists outside Parliament, UK media reports said.

Khater, remains in custody in a south London police station on suspicion of terrorist offenses.

Sputnik International

