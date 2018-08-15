Thailand Post highlights innovations in postal system





BANGKOK, 14 August 2018 (NNT) – President of Thailand Post Company Limited, Smorn Terdthumpiboon, said that her agency has incorporated technology and innovations throughout the postal system.

Thailand Post has opened parcel drop centers, with its partners in shopping malls and gas stations, to increase access to postal services. It also provides online services via its mobile application to support e-commerce for SMEs and OTOP communities.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Benjamin Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: hugh brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand

