Thailand Post highlights innovations in postal system

BANGKOK, 14 August 2018 (NNT) – President of Thailand Post Company Limited, Smorn Terdthumpiboon, said that her agency has incorporated technology and innovations throughout the postal system.
Thailand Post has opened parcel drop centers, with its partners in shopping malls and gas stations, to increase access to postal services. It also provides online services via its mobile application to support e-commerce for SMEs and OTOP communities.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Benjamin Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand
