Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly having lured and raped an autistic girl, 10, before returning her to her home in Nong Khai’s Muang district.

Police said Somsak Muang-aram was arrested at 9.30pm on Thursday after he returned the girl to her house in Nong Khai’s Muang district.

