KANCHANABURI: An area in Thong Pha Phum district has finally been declared a disaster zone after being pillaged for the last month by wild elephants, with residents too scared to work in their raided fields.

Provincial governor Jeetakiat Phumsawad on Wednesday declared tambon Tha Khanoon a disaster zone, 29 days after a man was injured in one of the first of the series of raids on May 16.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PIYARACH CHONGCHAROEN

BANGKOK POST