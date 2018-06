UDON THANI: Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman who allegedly robbed a gold shop in Nong Han district and made off with three gold necklaces worth 97,000 baht while her daughter was waiting in her car.

The robbery took place at Teerapan 4 gold shop on Monday evening when the woman took the necklaces of five baht weight in total from the shop.

Full story: Bangkok Post

YUTTAPONG KUMNODNAE

BANGKOK POST