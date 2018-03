Police in Nong Khai say Kanit Rakpenthai, 65, appeared remorseful when he turned himself in on Wednesday morning, admitting he’d shot and killed his son and ex-wife the night before.

Kanit had briefly been the subject of a manhunt following the discoveries of the bodies of Anuwat Rakehpenthai, 15, and Wanna Kaew Pradab, 40, in the latter’s home in Pho Tak district.

