Syrian Refugee Threatens Women Who ‘Irritate’ Husbands After Killing Own Wife

The man, who said he did not understand the way German law works, is blaming the tragedy on the authorities and his late spouse.

On Friday, a man, who refers to himself as Abu Marwan, a resident of the town of Muhlacker, Baden-Württemberg, stabbed his 37-year-old wife four or five times in the head and neck before running away with his teenage son.

In the shocking video, the man, seen with blood on his face and a cut on his hand, attempts to justify the murder by saying he had done it to send a message to women who irritate their husbands, saying “this is how you’ll end up.”

Standing behind him is his teenage son who, even though he apparently witnessed his mother’s murder, defends his father.

“Share this video,” the boy shouts into the camera while his father warns that ”every woman who cheats on her husband will be killed.”

