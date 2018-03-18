18 core Redshirt leaders stand trial in Military Court for defiance of military junta’s order

Redshirt leader Jatuporn Phromphan and 17 other core leaders and activists stood trial in the Bangkok Military Court on Wednesday morning for defying the order of the National Council for Peace and Order in 2016.

Apart from Jatuporn, the leader of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) who was chained on his leg and escorted by soldiers from the Bangkok Remand Prison where he is serving jail sentence, others seen standing trial included Nattawut Saikur, Mrs Thida Thavornset, Weng Tochirakarn, Yongyut Tiyaphairat, Korkaew Pikulthong, and Virakarn Musikapong.

By Thai PBS