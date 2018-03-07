Chinese Blogger Reportedly Causes Stampede After Offering Free Sex

The 19-year-old Miss Ye was the reason behind the chaos in Haitang Bay, Sanya, on Hainan Island in southern China, after telling people she would have sex with them for free on a popular Chinese social media platform.

While staying in a DoubleTree by Hilton hotels, the Chinese blogger took to social media to offer free sex, accompanying her message by a suggestive video.

“Somebody come get me. Sex for free…6316,” read the post, which has since been deleted.

After the video went viral, around 3,000 people reportedly flooded the hotel looking for the woman, with the hotel’s concierge receiving phone calls asking for the details about the guest staying in room 6316.

Sputnik International