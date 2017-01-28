Monday, January 30, 2017
Home > Asia > Chinese Professor Confesses to Judging Female Students by Their Breasts First

Chinese Professor Confesses to Judging Female Students by Their Breasts First

High School Girls
TN Asia 0

A Chinese university professor caused a sexist storm after writing a number of blog posts based on his 10-year experience in the job, how male professors accept student applications based on “their breasts first, their faces second, their backsides third and their legs last.”

The Beijing Foreign Studies University is conducting an official investigation against its journalism professor Qiao Mu after he sparked outrage on social media with a number of posts on his Weibo account saying that most male professors judged women interviewees based on their appearance, Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post reported.

The university report says that Qiao has been on its staff since 2002, but in 2014 he was dismissed from lecturing for breaches of discipline and currently works at the library. Unofficial reports then said he got into trouble over his advocacy for free speech.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Nuclear power plant in Iran

Germany Says Iran Still Trying To Acquire Nuclear Technology

View of Moscow, Russia

Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Attack On Police Near Moscow

British freight boss on sex charges found dead

Leave a Reply