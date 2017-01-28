Chinese Professor Confesses to Judging Female Students by Their Breasts First

A Chinese university professor caused a sexist storm after writing a number of blog posts based on his 10-year experience in the job, how male professors accept student applications based on “their breasts first, their faces second, their backsides third and their legs last.”

The Beijing Foreign Studies University is conducting an official investigation against its journalism professor Qiao Mu after he sparked outrage on social media with a number of posts on his Weibo account saying that most male professors judged women interviewees based on their appearance, Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post reported.

The university report says that Qiao has been on its staff since 2002, but in 2014 he was dismissed from lecturing for breaches of discipline and currently works at the library. Unofficial reports then said he got into trouble over his advocacy for free speech.

