Train Driver Tests Positive For Drugs In Deadly Bangkok Level Crossing Crash

BANGKOK, Thailand — The driver of the freight train involved in Saturday’s fatal collision with a passenger bus in Bangkok has tested positive for drugs, while the railway crossing barrier operator has been formally charged with negligence causing death and injury, according to official statements from Bangkok Metropolitan Police.

Bus And Train Drivers Charged Following Deadly Bangkok Level Crossing Crash

The developments mark a significant turn in the investigation into the crash that occurred at 3:41 p.m. on May 16 at a level crossing on Asok-Din Daeng Road in Huai Khwang district, near the Airport Rail Link Makkasan station. The collision between freight train number 2126 and route 206 bus killed eight people and injured 32 others, triggering a fierce fire that engulfed the bus and damaged surrounding vehicles.

Police confirmed that the train driver, Lapit Thongboon, 56, tested positive for substances referred to in Thai reports as “purple pee,” a colloquial term associated with certain illicit drug use. Toxicology results are pending final verification, but the preliminary finding has prompted authorities to expand their inquiry into whether impairment contributed to the driver’s actions or response time during the incident.

“The positive test result is a serious matter that will be thoroughly examined as part of the broader investigation,” said a spokesperson for Bangkok Metropolitan Police. “All evidence will be evaluated to determine the full sequence of events and assign accountability where appropriate.”

In a separate development, the railway crossing barrier operator has been charged with negligence causing death and injury under Thailand’s criminal code. Police have taken the individual into custody to formally acknowledge the accusations. Investigators allege that the barrier arms failed to fully descend because vehicles remained stopped on the tracks—a violation of traffic regulations that prohibit stopping on railway crossings or within a five-meter perimeter—but that the operator may not have taken adequate steps to alert the approaching train or clear the crossing.

“The operator had a duty to ensure the crossing was clear and to communicate any blockages to railway control,” the police spokesperson stated. “We are reviewing whether proper protocols were followed in the moments leading up to the collision.”

Both the train driver and the barrier operator are presumed innocent until proven guilty through judicial proceedings. Prosecutors will evaluate evidence including CCTV footage, signal operation logs, witness testimony, vehicle data recorders, and forensic analyses as they prepare formal charges for court.

The State Railway of Thailand has announced an immediate review of safety protocols at urban level crossings, with particular focus on communication procedures between crossing attendants, signal operators, and train engineers.“We are committed to implementing measures that prevent similar tragedies in the future”, said a railway spokesperson.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul have both emphasized the need for improved coordination between road and rail authorities at congested intersections. The Asok-Din Daeng corridor is known for heavy afternoon traffic, and officials have indicated that infrastructure modifications, enhanced enforcement of no-stopping zones, and public awareness campaigns may be considered to reduce future risks.

Forensic examination of the crash scene continues, with investigators analyzing vehicle positions, braking patterns, signal timing, and barrier functionality. The eight victims, all passengers aboard the bus, are being identified through DNA analysis and other methods due to the intensity of the post-collision fire. Hospital officials confirmed that 32 additional individuals received treatment for injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Under Thai law, charges related to reckless driving, negligence causing death, and drug impairment carry significant penalties, including imprisonment and fines. Judicial proceedings will determine final outcomes based on the weight of evidence presented.

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As the investigation advances, authorities have appealed to anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward. Further updates regarding court filings, safety improvements, and memorial initiatives are expected as Bangkok and national authorities continue to address the aftermath of this tragic collision.

-Thailand News (TN)