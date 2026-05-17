Thailand Tightens Cannabis Sales Regulations

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand’s Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine has implemented stricter controls on cannabis sales following new ministerial regulations that restrict cannabis use exclusively to medical purposes, marking a significant policy shift after four years of regulatory uncertainty since the plant’s decriminalization in 2022.

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Department Chief Dr. Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee announced that the measures are designed to reorganize cannabis businesses nationwide in alignment with current government policy. Under the new framework, cannabis shops will be gradually required to upgrade their operations to function more like medical clinics, ensuring that cannabis products are prescribed only by licensed physicians or authorized practitioners for recognized medical treatments.

“The regulations represent a significant step toward tighter cannabis control following concerns over widespread recreational use after decriminalization,” Dr. Pongsadhorn stated. “Our priority is ensuring that cannabis serves legitimate medical needs while protecting public health, particularly among young people.”

The new regulations, published in the Royal Gazette on April 29 and effective from April 30, establish comprehensive permitting requirements for the research, import, distribution, and processing of controlled herbs for commercial purposes. They also strengthen inspection protocols for local officials and introduce digital reporting systems that enable the public to flag suspected illegal cannabis businesses.

Under the updated rules, entrepreneurs applying for new cannabis distribution licenses must now demonstrate affiliation with medical or healthcare-related enterprises, including clinics, pharmaceutical or herbal product manufacturers and distributors, or licensed traditional healers. Additionally, each licensed outlet is required to have staff on duty during operating hours who have completed training courses supervised by the department.

“The new regulations apply to all new license applications from this point forward,” Dr. Pongsadhorn explained. “Existing shops may continue operating until their current licenses expire, but any renewal applications must comply with the updated requirements.”

The policy reversal comes amid growing public concern about the rapid proliferation of cannabis shops, particularly in tourism-heavy areas such as Bangkok, where some businesses were accused of exploiting regulatory loopholes to facilitate recreational use. Residents have raised complaints about cannabis smoke in public spaces and easier access for minors, while hospitals have reported increasing cases linked to excessive cannabis consumption.

According to department figures, approximately 12,000 cannabis distribution licenses valid between 2026 and 2028 have been approved nationwide, with roughly half set to expire within the current year. This timeline provides a natural transition point for implementing the stricter regulatory framework.

The shift in cannabis policy reflects broader political changes in Thailand. Promoting a thriving cannabis economy was a flagship initiative of the Bhumjaithai Party, led by Anutin Charnvirakul, who served as public health minister when cannabis was decriminalized in June 2022. Today, as prime minister heading a coalition government, Anutin has overseen the rollback of those earlier policies in response to public health concerns and regulatory challenges.

BANGKOK — 16 May 2026, Thailand has introduced stricter regulations governing cannabis businesses, limiting licences for medical cannabis activities to registered medical facilities, pharmacies and herbal medicine shops, health officials said. The Public Health Ministry said the… pic.twitter.com/IzbXzkR3O8 — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) May 16, 2026

“We aim to end four years of confusion and uncertainty that have prevailed since decriminalization,” a ministry spokesperson noted. “In the absence of a comprehensive regulatory law, recreational use expanded rapidly, and so did public complaints. These new rules provide the clarity and structure that stakeholders have been requesting.”

Public health advocates have generally welcomed the tighter controls while emphasizing the importance of balanced implementation. “Restricting cannabis to medical use addresses legitimate concerns about youth access and public consumption,” said a Bangkok-based public health researcher who requested anonymity. “However, we must ensure that patients who benefit from cannabis-based treatments continue to have appropriate access.”

The regulations also introduce enhanced safety standards designed to reduce misuse and improve product quality. Licensed operators will be subject to regular inspections, mandatory record-keeping, and compliance with labeling and packaging requirements. Violations may result in fines, license suspension, or criminal charges depending on the severity of the offense.

For existing cannabis businesses, the transition period presents both challenges and opportunities. Operators who can adapt to the medical-focused model may find new pathways for sustainable operation, while those unable to meet the updated requirements may need to pivot to other business activities. Industry associations have called for clear guidance and support services to help businesses navigate the regulatory changes.

“We understand that these adjustments require time and resources,” said a representative from a Thai cannabis business association. “We hope the government will provide practical support to help compliant operators transition successfully.”

Tourism officials have indicated that the policy shift is not expected to significantly impact Thailand’s appeal to international visitors, noting that the country’s diverse attractions extend well beyond any single industry. “Thailand remains a welcoming destination for travelers seeking culture, nature, cuisine, and hospitality,” said a spokesperson for the Tourism Authority of Thailand. “We continue to promote responsible tourism that respects local laws and community values.”

As the new regulations take effect, authorities have appealed to the public to report suspected illegal cannabis operations through official digital channels. Community cooperation is seen as essential to ensuring that the regulatory framework achieves its intended public health objectives.

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Further updates regarding license renewals, enforcement actions, and guidance for businesses and consumers are expected as the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine continues to implement the updated regulatory framework.

-Thailand News (TN)