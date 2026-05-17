Witness Describes Hearing Train Warning Signals Before Fatal Bangkok Rail Crossing Crash

BANGKOK, Thailand — A motorcycle taxi rider who witnessed the fatal collision between a freight train and a public bus near Bangkok’s Makkasan Station described the scene as deeply traumatic, recounting that warning alarms sounded before the crash but that severe traffic congestion left vehicles stranded on the tracks, preventing the bus from moving to safety.

Train Collides With Bus Near Bangkok’s Makkasan Station; Eight Dead, 35 Injured

Somkid Tosoi, who was carrying a pillion passenger through the area at the time of Saturday’s disaster, told reporters that the railway crossing’s warning signals activated normally as the freight train approached. However, the barrier could not fully descend because vehicles remained blocking the crossing due to heavy congestion that had built up between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

“The warning signal sounded normally, but the barrier could not come down fully because vehicles were still blocking the crossing,” Somkid said. “The bus was stuck across the tracks and other vehicles were packed tightly around it, so nothing could move.”

The accident occurred when freight train No. 2126, traveling from Laem Chabang Port to Bang Sue, struck an air-conditioned route 206 bus operating between Mega Bang Na and Bang Khen near the Airport Rail Link Makkasan station in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district. The impact triggered a massive fire that engulfed the bus and spread to nearby vehicles, killing at least eight people—all passengers aboard the bus—and injuring 35 others.

Somkid described seeing the freight train approaching at speed and shouting warnings while blowing a whistle in an attempt to alert the bus driver. Railway staff on the scene also tried to signal the danger, he said, but the train, carrying heavy cargo, was unable to stop in time.

“The train tried to brake, but it was carrying heavy cargo and could not stop before crashing into the bus,” Somkid recounted. “The collision sent the bus skidding several metres down the tracks before flames and thick smoke erupted from the vehicle.”

In the immediate aftermath, Somkid said the fire was initially small enough for him to climb aboard and attempt to help trapped passengers escape. “Some passengers were crying for help, some were dazed and unresponsive, and several were covered in blood,” he said. “The screams from inside the bus were overwhelming.”

Other witnesses provided similar accounts of the moments leading up to and following the disaster. A motorist identified only as “Aun” said he had been waiting at a nearby red light when he heard a deafening impact that pushed his car off course. “When I turned back, the bus was already on fire,” he said. After exiting his vehicle, Aun discovered a person trapped underneath his car before rescue workers managed to pull the victim free. He also noted that he did not see the railway barrier lower before the crash.

A food delivery rider who witnessed the collision corroborated that the crossing barrier had not fully descended because traffic was backed up across the railway line. Another driver involved in the accident said the force of the collision caused the bus to skid into his vehicle before flames rapidly spread and destroyed it.

Forensic identification of the eight victims is expected to take time, authorities said, as the bodies were badly burned in the intense fire that followed the impact. Emergency responders from multiple agencies worked at the scene to extinguish the blaze, extract trapped individuals, and transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

Somkid urged authorities to implement urgent safety improvements at the crossing, noting that accidents involving motorcycles, pedestrians, and traffic congestion have occurred at the location many times before, particularly during rush hours. “This crossing has been dangerous for a long time,” he said. “I call on relevant agencies to address the risks at this site to prevent another tragedy.”

🇹🇭 Another angle captures the exact moment the train hit a public bus in Thailand's Bangkok Rescue teams worked to pull injured victims from the wreckage ‌as ⁠fire crews battled the raging flames https://t.co/5LVLyBIrhK pic.twitter.com/xakdmVgwLR — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) May 16, 2026

The State Railway of Thailand has not yet issued a detailed public statement regarding the specific circumstances of Saturday’s collision, though officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway. Preliminary inquiries are examining multiple factors, including signal operations, barrier functionality, traffic management at the crossing, train braking performance, and driver actions.

“Railway crossings in urban areas present complex safety challenges,” said a Bangkok-based transportation safety analyst who requested anonymity. “When high-volume road traffic intersects with rail lines, coordination between agencies, clear signage, reliable signaling systems, and public awareness are all critical to preventing accidents.”

The Makkasan area serves as a major transportation hub connecting the Airport Rail Link, commuter rail services, and busy road networks. Level crossings in such environments require careful management to balance the flow of vehicles, pedestrians, and trains while minimizing the risk of collisions.

Local residents and commuters have expressed frustration about recurring safety concerns at the crossing. “We’ve seen near-misses here before,” said one resident who requested anonymity. “It’s heartbreaking that it took a tragedy of this scale to bring attention to a problem many of us have been warning about.”

Police and relevant agencies have sealed off the area to ensure public safety and to preserve evidence for investigation. Royal Thai Police investigators are working to determine the sequence of events, identify all victims, and establish the cause of the collision. Under Thai law, transportation accidents involving fatalities trigger comprehensive investigative protocols designed to establish facts, assign responsibility where appropriate, and recommend preventive measures.

For families of the victims, the sudden loss has been devastating. Crisis counseling services have been activated to provide emotional support, and victim assistance programs are available to help with practical needs during the aftermath. Authorities have committed to maintaining open communication with families as the investigation proceeds.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the State Railway of Thailand have indicated that they will review safety measures at railway crossings across the city in light of this incident. Potential improvements under consideration include enhanced signaling systems, better traffic management during peak hours, increased public education about crossing safety, and infrastructure modifications to reduce conflict points between road and rail traffic.

“As we mourn those we have lost, we must also commit to learning from this tragedy,” said a representative from a Bangkok-based road safety advocacy organization. “Every preventable death is a failure of our systems. We owe it to the victims and their families to make the changes necessary to ensure this never happens again.”

As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage, photographs, or other relevant information to come forward. Even seemingly minor details can prove valuable in reconstructing events and ensuring a complete understanding of what occurred.

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Further updates regarding victim identification, the condition of the injured, investigative findings, and any safety measures implemented in response to this incident are expected as authorities provide additional information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)