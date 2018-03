More than 70 percent of the respondents to an opinion poll said next February would be the right timing for an election against 20.40 percent who disagreed, according to Nida Poll of the National Institute of Development Administration.

Nida Poll gauged the opinions of 1,250 respondents who are 18 years of age and above during March 1-3 about how confident they are with an election to be held in February next year.

By Thai PBS