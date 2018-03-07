Weather Bureau issues storm warnings in most regions, RID prepares for floods

BANGKOK, 7th March 2018, (NNT) – The Thai weather forecasting bureau has warned Bangkok residents of possible tropical storms in the region, while the Royal Irrigation Department is preparing for possible flooding.

The Meteorological Department has advised that, from Wednesday to Friday, some areas in the North, the Northeast, the Central plains and the East, including the capital and its vicinity, are likely to experience thundershowers with harsh winds and possible hail storms.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand