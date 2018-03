The Gambian government has officially apologized to the Thai government over sex tourism comments made by its Tourism and Culture Minister, Hamat Bah, according to africanews.com website.

In a statement released on Monday, the Gambia’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry described Bah’s comments as “unfortunate,” stressing that Gambia cherished the cordial relations between both countries.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS