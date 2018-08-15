Attempted rape as eighteen year old Pattaya woman tied up and super glued in her own home

Nong Prue police are investigating what Manager called an evil crime on Tuesday.
An eighteen year old woman was tied up with a phone charger as a man tried to rape her. After she resisted super glue was put in her eye and a phone was stolen, it was claimed.
Full story: Thaivisa News
Thaivisa / Manager Online
