Pattaya downtown
Pattaya

Attempted rape as eighteen year old Pattaya woman tied up and super glued in her own home

By TN / August 15, 2018

Nong Prue police are investigating what Manager called an evil crime on Tuesday.

An eighteen year old woman was tied up with a phone charger as a man tried to rape her. After she resisted super glue was put in her eye and a phone was stolen, it was claimed.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Manager Online

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close