Villager injured in Yala explosion





A Yala villager was injured on Wednesday when he and friends lit a grill where a grenade had been buried.

Police said Mongkol Chaiyawan, 48, was hit by grenade shrapnel in his back and lungs.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

