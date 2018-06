Two para-military rangers were slightly injured when two M79 grenades fired by suspected militants exploded in their base at a village in Bannang Sata District of Yala province on Monday evening.

The two rangers, Cpl Thoranin Insuan and Mr Witthaya Sriraksa, were on duty in the base when two grenades were fired into the base and exploded. The explosions also caused some minor damage to an adjacent school building.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS