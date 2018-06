Two brothers were killed when their pickup truck hit a roadside power pole as they were on their way to Nakhon Ratchasima provincial hospital early Tuesday.

Police said Oon Priewkrathok, 61, and Suwat Priewkrathok, 40, were in the front seats of the pickup truck when it hit the power pole on the Chokchai-Ratchasima road in Chokchai district at 5.10am.

