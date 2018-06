Police in Pattaya have arrested an Indian man for paying for sex with a 14-year-old girl from Ubon Ratchathani and the 17-year-old girl who was the alleged procurer.

Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, said on Tuesday that Parmod Kumar was arrested at Jomtien Plaza Residence in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Saturday.

