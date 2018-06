Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will meet UK Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron during his Europe trip later this month to promote economic cooperation.

Gen Prayut is scheduled to meet the British premier on June 20 and the French leader on June 25, the last day of his trip, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said yesterday. A group of business people will also join the trip.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHATRUDEE THEPARAT

BANGKOK POST