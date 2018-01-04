Thursday, January 4, 2018
Thailand-UK discuss cooperation in various aspects

The Administrative Court of Thailand
BANGKOK, 4 January 2018 (NNT) – Thailand and the United Kingdom have discussed further cooperation in trade and investment, as well as a English language training program for Thai teachers.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Busadee Santipitak said the strategic meeting between Thailand and the UK discussed cooperation in trade, investment, education, defense, technology, and civil affairs. Thailand placed an emphasis on cooperation in pursuit of the administration’s Thailand 4.0 agenda and the Eastern Economic Corridor initiative.

