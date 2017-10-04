Thai PM talks to US President, focusing on security, trade & investment cooperation

WASHINGTON D.C., 3rd October 2017, (NNT) – The Thai Prime Minister has met with the US President to seek mutual cooperation on various fronts.

Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his wife Naraporn Chan-o-cha arrived at the White House on Monday, where they were greeted by US President Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump.

General Prayut offered his sincere condolences to President Trump over the recent hurricane incidents, expressing his confidence that the United States, under the leadership of President Trump, would move past all crises smoothly.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand