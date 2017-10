Heavy rain is expected in about 50 provinces in all regions until Friday, with flood and landslide warnings current, and could continue in the lower part of the country until Monday.

Chayapol Thitisak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said on Wednesday people living in low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya River and its tributaries should move their belongings to high ground.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS