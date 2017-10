PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued another weather alert for Phuket, warning of heavy rain causing possible flooding and waves of up to two meters, which are forecast to continue until Friday (Oct 6).

The weather advisory forecasts “abundant rain with isolated torrential downpour and gusty winds” due to a tropical low-pressure system from Vietnam and the ongoing southwest monsoon winds combining into a monsoon trough.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News