PHUKET: Heavy rain across Phuket this morning has caused widespread flooding and a landslip in Kamala, after the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a nationwide weather warning marking typhoon Doksuri crossing the Vietnam coast.

At least 80mm of rainfall drenched Phuket Town and surrounding areas within just three hours this morning, from 7am to 10am, the TMD Phuket office confirmed to The Phuket News.

