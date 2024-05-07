Polish Man Arrested in Koh Pha Ngan after Allegedly Working Without Legal Permission

A Polish man was arrested after he was found allegedly illegally working by inviting people to join a mental wellness program on the Pha Ngan Island without legal permission.

The Koh Pha Ngan District Chief Mr. Noppadon Khaomali told the

Phuket Express that over the past weekend the Tourist Police and Phuket Immigration arrested Mr. Subhadeep, 46, Polish national, at a healing center on the Pha Ngan Island.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

