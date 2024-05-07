Woman Stabbed in Rangsit Shopping Center Parking Lot

At 6:00 PM, on May 6th, 2024, Pratunam Chulalongkorn police officers received a robbery report of a man using a knife to rob a female victim in her Mercedez Benz while parked at a famous shopping center in the Rangsit area, Pathum Thani.

According to the police report, the victim, publicly identified only as Ms. Jutharat, a 36-year-old Mercedez Benz owner, was inside her vehicle preparing to head home. A Thai man, publicly identified only as Mr. Kantinan, 46, allegedly used a sharp object to threaten Jutharat asking for her to hand him a car key and valuable items.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

