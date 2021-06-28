Prayut Calls Urgent Meeting to Map out COVID-19 Relief Measures







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called an urgent meeting of the government’s economic team on Monday, to map out relief measures for those affected by the latest set of restrictions, intended to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the meeting will discuss financial relief for businesses and individuals, after construction worker dormitories were ordered sealed and some businesses ordered to close for 30 days from today (Monday).

National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand






