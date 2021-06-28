  • June 28, 2021
Prayut Calls Urgent Meeting to Map out COVID-19 Relief Measures

Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Ministry of Public Health executives during a video conference to solve the COVID-19 situation in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called an urgent meeting of the government’s economic team on Monday, to map out relief measures for those affected by the latest set of restrictions, intended to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the meeting will discuss financial relief for businesses and individuals, after construction worker dormitories were ordered sealed and some businesses ordered to close for 30 days from today (Monday).

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



