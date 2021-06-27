“COVID will never go away”: Singapore’s plan for the new normal
Bangkok announces partial lockdown from Monday
In line with the decision of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), regarding measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued an announcement today including the following measures:
-All construction worker housing facilities in every district of Bangkok will close for 30 days and movement of workers out of the sites is prohibited.
-Dine-in services at all eateries are prohibited, only take-home and delivery services are allowed.
-All shopping malls and department stores are to close at 9pm.
-In-person activities involving more than 20 people are prohibited, unless prior permission has been granted.
These measures will be in effect from June 28th.
Source: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World