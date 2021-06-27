Bangkok announces partial lockdown from Monday







In line with the decision of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), regarding measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued an announcement today including the following measures:

-All construction worker housing facilities in every district of Bangkok will close for 30 days and movement of workers out of the sites is prohibited.

-Dine-in services at all eateries are prohibited, only take-home and delivery services are allowed.

-All shopping malls and department stores are to close at 9pm.

-In-person activities involving more than 20 people are prohibited, unless prior permission has been granted.

These measures will be in effect from June 28th.

Source: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





